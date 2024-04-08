IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane will join AARP Idaho for a statewide telephone town hall on April 10 at 10:30 a.m. MT to discuss topics important to Idahoans.

“We are working hard to make sure Idahoans know their voting options this election season and any new changes made by the legislature and who better to explain this process than Secretary of State McGrane,” AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel said. “Every voter in Idaho contributes to the collective voice so it is critical everyone has the most up to date information on how, when and where to cast their ballot.”

Participants can join by:

This is an interactive forum, and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with Secretary McGrane.

Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org, or during the Facebook live conversation and on Twitter @AARPIdaho.

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not.