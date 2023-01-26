By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A liberal judge running in a pivotal race to determine majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is touting her support for abortion rights in the first two television ads of the closely watched race. The winner of the April 4 election will determine whether the court remains under control of conservative justices or flips to a liberal majority. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz launched the promotional spots Thursday as part of a $700,000 ad buy leading up to the Feb. 21 primary election. She is the first of four candidates to run ads in the race.