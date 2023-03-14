AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge will hear arguments in a high-stakes court case that could threaten access to medication abortion and blunt the authority of U.S. drug regulators. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of Texas is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the Food and Drug Administration’s more than 2-decade-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. The drug, when used with a second pill, has become the most common method of abortion in the U.S. Wednesday’s hearing is the first in the case, which is being intensely tracked after last year’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

By SEAN MURPHY and MATTHEW PERRONE Associated Press

