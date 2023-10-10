COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Heavier-than-normal turnout is expected Wednesday as early voting begins in Ohio’s closely watched off-year election. Abortion access and marijuana legalization are on the ballot. Issue 1 is a proposed constitutional amendment that would give every person “the right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.” The effort follows a string of victories for abortion rights proponents around the country in both Democratic and deeply Republican states. Issue 2 would allow adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and grow plants at home. Purchases would be taxed.

