Overnight, a slight chance of thunderstorms, with winds at 15-25 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm for Tuesday. Increasing clouds, with a high in the mid 70’s. Winds at 10-20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A high in the upper 70’s, for the Snake River Plain.

Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s.

Rain for Friday with gusty winds and highs around 50°.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR PORTNEUF RIVER UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE:

Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible

from Pebble Creek to Inkom.

FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON…