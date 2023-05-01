Overnight, a slight chance of thunderstorms, with winds at 15-25 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm for Tuesday. Increasing clouds, with a high in the mid 70’s. Winds at 10-20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.
Wednesday, mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A high in the upper 70’s, for the Snake River Plain.
Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s.
Rain for Friday with gusty winds and highs around 50°.
FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR PORTNEUF RIVER UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE:
- Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record.
- At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible
from Pebble Creek to Inkom.
FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON…
- WHAT…Flooding caused by the combination of rain and snowmelt is
possible.
- WHERE…Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho, Lost River
Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Wood River Foothills. In
eastern Idaho, Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains,
Centennial Mountains – Island Park and Teton Valley. In southeast
Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
- WHEN…Through Sunday afternoon.
- IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
