Overnight, partly cloudy with a low temperature around 30°. Light winds overnight around 5-10 mph.
We still have a southwest flow of warmer air in place for Wednesday, ahead of some stormy weather. We’re not looking for a lot of wet weather, but we’ll see some wind and dropping temperatures.
Partly cloudy for Wednesday, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s. Southwest winds at 10 mph.
Thursday, mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain, with clouds and a chance of rain/snow for the SE highlands. Also, we’ll see a chance of snow in our local mountains. A high temperature in the lower 50’s, with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.