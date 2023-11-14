Overnight, partly cloudy with a low temperature around 30°. Light winds overnight around 5-10 mph.

We still have a southwest flow of warmer air in place for Wednesday, ahead of some stormy weather. We’re not looking for a lot of wet weather, but we’ll see some wind and dropping temperatures.

Partly cloudy for Wednesday, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s. Southwest winds at 10 mph.

Thursday, mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain, with clouds and a chance of rain/snow for the SE highlands. Also, we’ll see a chance of snow in our local mountains. A high temperature in the lower 50’s, with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.