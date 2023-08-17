IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – School bond and levy elections will be held in 11 out of 44 Idaho counties on Election Day, August 29, 2023.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for this election is this Friday, August 18.

The following counties have at least one school district with an election on August 29:

BANNOCK

BINGHAM

BONNER

BONNEVILLE

CANYON

CLEARWATER

JEROME

LEWIS

LINCOLN

NEZ PERCE

TWIN FALLS

Only voters who live within the boundaries of a school district may vote in a school district election. To view a sample ballot or to find out more information, visit your county clerk’s website HERE. The election will take place at polling locations across the state on August 29, with polls open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Voters can request an absentee ballot at www.VoteIdaho.gov through 5 p.m. on Friday, August 18.