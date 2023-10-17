The Oscars are enlisting a group of live television veterans to oversee its 96th show in March. Raj Kapoor will serve as executive producer and showrunner, Katy Mullan will executive produce and Hamish Hamilton will return to direct for the first time in nearly a decade, the film academy said Tuesday. No host has been announced yet. The SAG-AFTRA strike has disrupted much of the traditional leadup to awards season with actors unable to promote projects. But the Oscars are forging ahead. The 96th Oscars are scheduled for Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

