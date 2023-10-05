NEW YORK (AP) — An accountant who prepared Donald Trump’s financial statements is back on the witness stand for a fourth day in the New York civil trial examining whether the former president exaggerated his wealth. Trump himself didn’t attend the proceedings Thursday. He had chosen to be there for the three prior days. The business fraud trial stems from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit alleging that Trump and his business ginned up financial statements that vastly overvalued Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and other assets. Trump denies any wrongdoing. The witnesses so far have been two accountants who worked on the financial statements. The documents went to banks, insurers and others.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

