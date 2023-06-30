MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Grand Teton National Park is home to a variety of wildlife, including one of the only National Parks in the lower U.S. to have black and grizzly bears. Wildlife is abundant in the various ecosystems that make up Grand Teton and can be found in all areas of the park.

Bears are wild animals. While most will try to avoid humans, they may act aggressively when placed in different situations. Grand Tetons web site has many tips on safely viewing wildlife. It says many aggressive interactions between bears and humans are caused when a bear feels they, their young, or their food source is threatened.

The best way to be safe in bear country is to be bear aware.

“They’re trying to find foods that are important to them. They’re trying to raise their young across the landscape. They’re trying to find mates. They’re just trying to survive,” bear biologist Justin Schwabedissen said.

The park requires visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bear or about the length of a football field. They say stay 25 yards away from all other wildlife and that includes when inside your car. You can view more HERE.