IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The SWAT team is conducting what looks to be a standoff at an Idaho Falls Apartment Complex.

Local News 8 arrived on scene around 2 this morning.

Upon arrival police were heard asking for a suspect to come out with their hands up. Local News 8 has learned the suspect may be armed.

The SWAT operation is being conducted at the Teton Mesa Apartments of Lomax Street.

Police are telling the public, including residents, to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation and we are waiting to confirm information with officials.

Local News 8 will bring you more as soon as it’s available.