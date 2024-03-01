BERLIN (AP) — Environmental activists are staging a protest in a forest near Berlin against plans to expand the grounds of electric car maker Tesla’s first plant in Europe and are vowing to stay in place for weeks. Between 80 and 100 activists have been camping in the forest since early Thursday, according to an initiative called “Stop Tesla.” They put up tents and built treehouses, some of them several meters above the ground — something that has been a tactic in previous German environmental protests. Police have decided that the demonstration can continue until at least March 15 and are keeping an eye on what is going on, but see no need to break up the protest camp.

