LOS ANGELES (AP) — The co-star of the CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood” is urging the studios and their CEOs to return to the bargaining table two weeks into the Hollywood actors strike. Max Greenfield says the executives should “be the heroes, come to the table and make a deal.” He says the Screen Actors Guild, which joined the Writers Guild of America on the picket lines, is eager to bargain on a new contract. Greenfield and actors like Bryan Cranston, Casey Affleck and Danny Trejo attended a charity ping pong event at Dodger Stadium, where the actors and writers strikes were a hot topic of conversation.

