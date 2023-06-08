macamilarincon
(CNN) –– Donald Trump fue acusado en la investigación sobre el manejo de documentos clasificados, confirmó una fuente familiarizada con el asunto.
Noticia en desarrollo…
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
