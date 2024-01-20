LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show “Pawn Stars” celebrity Richard “Rick” Harrison, has died in Las Vegas at age 39. A family representative confirmed Saturday that Adam Harrison died Friday and said a drug overdose was suspected. A family statement expressed extreme sadness and asked for privacy to grieve his loss. Las Vegas police didn’t immediately respond Saturday to messages about an investigation of the death. “Pawn Stars” dates to 2009 on the History Channel. Adam Harrison was not a featured character.

