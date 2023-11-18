NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — The English hockey team that American Adam Johnson played for has retired his No. 47 jersey as part of a memorial game in his honor. The Nottingham Panthers haven’t played since the Oct. 28 game in which Johnson’s neck was cut by the skate of an opposing player. The death of the former Pittsburgh Penguins player from Minnesota has not only forced the sport to reexamine safety regulations but also sparked a criminal investigation locally that led to an arrest of a man on suspicion of manslaughter. The team announced the jersey retirement before the opening faceoff. The 10,000 fans at the sold-out venue will be asked to rise in the 47th minute in honor of Johnson’s jersey number for a minute’s applause.

