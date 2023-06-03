IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for Evan Flores. Evan is a 14-year-old male with autism who is predominantly non-verbal.

Evan was reported missing around 8:00 a.m. this morning when his parent found he was not in his bed. He was last seen in the area of 1700 Rainer (off North Bellin Road and North Skyline Drive) around 4:00 a.m. Evan is believed to be wearing a green long sleeve shirt (the one he is wearing in the picture), tan shorts, and flip flops. Evan is 5’ 1” and approximately 90 pounds and has dark brown hair.

Evan has been known to enter other people’s homes and properties, which is not uncommon for children/people with autism. Evan has accessed homes through unlocked doors, but even through cat/dog doors. He has entered other peoples’ backyards, and will sometimes lay on the floorboards of vehicles. Community members are asked to check their properties for Evan. Check yards, garages, inside cars, and even inside homes. Encourage your neighbors to do so as well. If you are out in the community today, please keep a watchful eye out for Evan and report any possible sighting immediately to IFPD.

If you have security cameras, please check them for footage of Evan from 4:00 a.m. to now today, June 3rd. If you have footage of Evan, please contact IFPD at (208)529-1200. Footage of Evan in this time frame may help us to track his whereabouts and lead to his current location.

Anyone who has possibly seen Evan this morning, or who is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to immediately contact dispatch at (208)529-1200.