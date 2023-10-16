By Jennifer Korn, CNN

New York (CNN) — Photo-editing software maker Adobe unveiled a slew of new AI-powered tools and features last week at its annual Max event, including a dress that transforms into a wearable screen and streamlined ways to delete elements from photos.

The company previewed a series of prototype tools that make use of both generative AI and 3D image technology in the Adobe MAX Sneaks showcase. Covering photo, audio, video, 3D, fashion and design, the new capabilities are meant to give the public a sneak peak into early stage ideas that might one day become widely used components of Adobe products.

A highlight of the event was Adobe’s Project Primrose, an interactive dress that shifts into different colors and patterns as it’s worn.

Other previewed items include a tool that automatically detects each object in an image and lets users perform a variety of tasks, labeled Project Stardust. For example, it can spot a suitcase within a photo to then be moved or deleted or predict and prompt likely tasks, such as deleting people from the background of an image.

Also on display was Project Dub Dub Dub, technology that can automatically dub audio over a video into all supported languages while preserving the speaker’s voice, as was a new tool that shows Adobe users what the ability to apply text-to-image generative AI tool Firefly to videos might look like.

Adobe first began adding Firefly into a Photoshop beta app in May, with the goal of “dramatically accelerating” how users edit their photos. It allows users to add or delete elements from images with just a text prompt. It can also match the lighting and style of the existing images automatically, the company said.

