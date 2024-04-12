POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – If you missed out on prom in high school, you have the opportunity on Saturday to have your second chance.

The Elks Lodge in Pocatello is hosting their 2024 Adult Prom, “A Night to Remember.”

The event will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Entertainment for the night will include a DJ on the dance floor downstairs and a live band upstairs.

The night will also feature a King/Queen/Prince/Princess contest and crowning.

This is a 21 and older event. You can pre-purchase tickets at PocatelloEvents.com.