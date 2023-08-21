By FOX 13 News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KSTU) — A man and women were arrested early Sunday after multiple teens were found inside a St. George home with drugs and alcohol, including one who is believed to have overdosed.

A St. George Police officer responded to the home at 2801 East 450 North after a mother called saying her 15-year-old daughter was drinking at the party. When the officer arrived, he found people leaving the party, as well as a first responder already attending to a minor laying in the grass outside the apartment. The officer wrote that it appeared the juvenile was overdosing.

After obtaining a search warrant, the officer found over 20 people in the home, including 9 juveniles.

According to the arrest documents, two adults, Emma Fluegel, 20, and Aaron Warren, 26, were rolling marijuana joints and distributing them throughout the party.

Both Fluegel and Warren were taken into custody and face multiple charges including, distribution of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

