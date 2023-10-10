ZINDA JAN, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan rescuers and villagers are still digging through rubble in western Herat province, three days after one of the deadliest earthquakes in the region left more than 2,000 dead. On a barren field in the district of Zinda Jan, a bulldozer was removing mounds of earth to clear space for a long row of graves on Tuesday for some of those killed in Saturday’s 6.3 magnitude quake. Mir Agha, from the city of Herat who had joined hundreds of volunteers to help the locals in Zinda Jan, said it’s “very difficult to find a family member form a destroyed house and a few minutes later to bury him or her in a nearby grave.”

By OMID HAQJO and RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press

