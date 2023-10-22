IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- In what can only be described as the voices of angels the African Children’s Choir. They were singing songs of faith to the congregation gathered, at the First Lutheran Church. The members of the choir were excited by those who were a part of their concert.

“We have enjoyed the concert by singing and dancing,” said Patrick.

“The Audience stood up and clapped for us,” said Doree.

The Choir was first organised in 1984 during the time the Uganda civil war racked the country. The Choirs founder Ray Bennett, was doing some relief work in the country of Uganda. Where Bennett was inspired by the children he was meeting.

“He decided to bring a choir to the United States to show the Western world the dignity and potential and talent of African children,” Sandrah Nakalanda the tour leader said.

Sandrah says going on this tour is a personal connection for her as she along with many of the other adults on the tour were parts of the choir before. Sandrah also says that for her the stop in Idaho Falls is a special one.

“I was lucky to be selected in 2002 for the 24th African Children’s Choir. It is really special to me to be doing this interview here because as a child my choir came to this exact church, said to be back with young ones that as a tour leader is such a full circle moment,” said Sandrah.

The African Children’s Choir as an organisation also sponsors the its members to help them get their education. All the way from primary school to college. The organization also helps them with medical care, clean water and what ever other needs they may have.

“Tomorrow we go to Logan in Utah, and then on Wednesday on the 25th, we shall be back in Idaho, in Pocatello. And on Friday 27th, you shall be in twin Falls, Idaho,” Sandrah said.

The next group of kids who will be a part of the choir are already practicing for next years tour. The tour serves as their primary fundraiser so that they can help the kids in all the ways that they can.

Last year the group was on the east coast this year they came to the west. Next years destination are still being planned out.

The Kids had this to say for those that came to watch them out in concert.

“Thank you so much for coming to our concert,” said Patrick.

“Thank you for coming,” said Doree.

If you want to help the kids or support their tour you can find a link with more information as well as their next stops and performance times here.