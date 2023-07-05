SHINGOBEE BAY, Minn. (AP) — Two scrappy eagles are free to resume their apparent long-running dispute after quick-thinking deputies helped separate the brawling pair that had become entangled with each other in a Minnesota lake. Cass County deputies John Murray and Todd Wolter were on Leech Lake on Monday when they found two adult eagles struggling in the water, ensnarled by both their wings and talons. The deputies used a pole to separate the massive, angry birds. The eagles rested for a few minutes then walked away up a hill before apparently taking flight again. Sheriff Bryan Welk says people who live along the lake reported seeing the same two eagles fighting over a nest several times.

