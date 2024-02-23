KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The future looks bleak for war-weary Ukraine. It’s beset by shortages in soldiers and ammunition, as well as doubts about the supply of Western aid. Ukrainian forces also face a Russian enemy that has recently seized the initiative on the battlefield. Two years after Russia’s full-scale invasion captured nearly a quarter of the country, the stakes could not be higher for Kyiv. After a string of victories in the first year of the war, fortunes have turned for the Ukrainian military. It is dug in, outgunned and outnumbered against a more powerful opponent.

