BALTIMORE (AP) — When the Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Baltimore will be back in the spotlight in a way that’s a bit more rare these days. It’s the first AFC title game in Baltimore since January 1971. The Colts beat the Oakland Raiders that year. Now a different NFL franchise is representing Baltimore. And Charm City will again serve as a gateway to the Super Bowl. The last time Baltimore hosted this game, the city was enjoying quite a sports renaissance. The Orioles won the World Series in 1970. The Colts followed a few months later with a Super Bowl title. Then the Baltimore Bullets made an appearance in the NBA Finals.

