WESTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont theater company is hoping to get back into its playhouse next summer after it flooded this July. The Weston Theater Company moved its performances to higher ground after storms flooded the playhouse, but eventually decided to cut its season short due to the devastation. The storms left the large, column-fronted white Greek Revival building with layers of mud and debris. Theater officials say they’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage so far. They say the damage is heartbreaking especially after the years it took to recover from the pandemic shutting down performances in 2020. Volunteers and others helped dig the theater out of the mess.

