LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described American XL Bully dogs as a “danger to our communities” and announced plans to ban them following a public outcry after a series of recent attacks. Sunak says he has asked government ministers to bring together police and canine experts to legally define the characteristics of the American XL Bully, which isn’t recognized as a breed by groups such as the Kennel Club in Britain or the American Kennel Club in the United States. He says in a post on social media that after the breed is defined, the United Kingdom will ban the animals under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

