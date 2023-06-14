IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A promising start turned into a disappointing outcome for the Idaho Falls Chukars on Tuesday night, as the Chuks lost their series opener to the Rocky Mountain Vibes 17-7.
Idaho Falls jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning thanks in part to a two-run home run from Zach May.
However, from there, the Vibes outscored the Chukars 17-3, tallying the final 10 runs in the contest to take the first of a three game series.
Next up, game two of the set is Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.