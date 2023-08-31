SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Many of the major reforms to ticket sellers in the U.S. have failed to pass this year. The proposals were inspired in part by complaints from fans who were unable to buy tickets last fall to Taylor Swift’s summer stadium tour. The outrage prompted Congressional hearings and bills in state legislatures to better protect consumers. A proposal in Congress has failed so far to advance in the U.S. Senate. Legislation in Colorado was vetoed by the governor after drawing concerns from consumer groups. Legislation in California has been narrowed to a single bill that would ban hidden fees.

