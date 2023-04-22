Authorities say 17 apartment buildings were evacuated in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane earlier caused a powerful blast. The bomb blast late Thursday rocked part of Belgorod, leaving three people injured. Belgorod’s regional governor said Saturday that sappers examining explosion site had found and decided to detonate what he called an “explosive object” that was “in the immediate vicinity of residential buildings.” The city’s mayor later reported that a bomb was removed and residents were allowed to go home. Russian authorities didn’t say if the detonated device was part of Thursday’s misfire.

