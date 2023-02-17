By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the newest members of the House Intelligence Committee was herself once an officer running spies for the CIA. Abigail Spanberger spent almost a decade as a CIA operations officer. Now, she’s a third-term Democratic congresswoman from Virginia who was just named to one of two committees that oversees intelligence. She’s part of a small group of former intelligence officers to have been elected to Congress. In an interview, she rejected Republican talk of a “deep state” and says she looks forward to her committee work and pushing for more support for intelligence officers.