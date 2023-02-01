By CHRIS MEGERIAN and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing fresh pressure to make progress on police legislation after the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are meeting with members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Thursday at the White House. When Harris attended Nichols’ funeral on Wednesday, she said the need for new legislation was “non-negotiable.” Bipartisan efforts to reach an agreement on policing legislation stalled more than a year ago. Getting lawmakers back on track in a new Congress with a Republican House may prove difficult, if not unlikely.