When British designer Phoebe Philo announced she was stepping down from the top creative job at luxury fashion house Celine in 2017, women around the world took a sharp, collective in-take of breath.

She had spent nearly 10 years at the brand developing a new lexicon for womenswear — centered on simple, wearable, beautifully crafted designs that gained her a cult-like following and numerous industry accolades, including CFDA International Designer of the Year in 2011.

Even if you couldn’t stump up the cash for Philo’s clothes at Celine, you likely benefited from the run-off effect of her oeuvre, which influenced more affordable retailers at the time.

The Phoebe Philo fangirl on a budget reached for references to her clean lines and chic sophistication in brands like H&M’s upmarket sister, Cos, for example.

While most creative directors at the height of their careers hop from house to house, Philo made no such move. She just stopped. And so — after years away from the spotlight — the elusive designer’s announcement this week that she will be launching her new label in September is big news.

Philo first signaled her return in July 2021. “Being in my studio and making once again has been both exciting and incredibly fulfilling,” she said in a statement at the time. “I am very much looking forward to being back in touch with my audience and people everywhere.”

It was also announced that the eponymous new label will be backed by conglomerate LVMH whose chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault called Philo “one of the most talented designers of our time,” in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily at the time.

“Phoebe contributed to the success of the group through her magnificent creations over several years,” he continued. “With this in mind, I am very happy to partner with Phoebe on her entrepreneurial adventure and wish her great success.”

Until this week, that was all her eager followers had to go on. But on Thursday, an announcement popped up on Instagram via a new verified account.

“Our inaugural collection will be revealed and available via our website, phoebephilo.com, in September 2023,” reads the post. “We will be opening for registration in July 2023 and look forward to being back in touch then.”

And with that, the fashion world rejoiced. Love heart emoji reactions abounded and comments below the post include “When your (sic) ready Phoebes” from supermodel Naomi Campbell and “CANNOT WAIT,” from actor Tracee Ellis Ross.

Singer Lily Allen summed it up best with, “Not buying anything until sept.”

So let the diet of two-minute noodles commence as we save up for the most anticipated fashion launch of the year.

