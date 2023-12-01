State agriculture officials have confirmed a new case of cattle anthrax in southwest North Dakota, bringing the number of cases in the state to 25 this year. The case in Grant County is the first reported in the state since August. The disease is caused by bacterial spores that can lie dormant in the ground for decades. The spores become active under ideal conditions such as drought. Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says it’s unusual to see a case in so late in the year, but that the weather in the area has been unusually mild allowing cattle to stay longer on pastureland where anthrax thrives.

