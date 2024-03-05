DENVER (AP) — Lawmakers in at least seven states are taking big legislative swings to regulate bias in artificial intelligence. As AI has quietly spread through everyday life, filtering job resumes, rental apartment and home loan applications, studies and lawsuits have found they can discriminate based on race, gender or more. In the absence of federal regulation, the state bills would require transparency from companies that use AI to make consequential decisions for Americans, including how AI figures into the determinations and the risk of discrimination in its assessments. Tech industry groups have supported some of these proposals, but so far states are struggling to get the regulations signed into law.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.