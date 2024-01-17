An aide to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asked first responders to avoid using lights and sirens in requesting an ambulance be sent to Austin’s northern Virginia home earlier this month. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the 911 call made on Jan. 1 under the Freedom of Information Act. The identity of Austin and the caller were redacted from a copy of the call as well as the reason for the ambulance. Austin developed an infection and was hospitalized a week after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer. He was released from the hospital Monday. Austin had kept the surgery secret from senior Biden administration leaders and staff.

