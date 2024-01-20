LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — In recent weeks, Lahore in Pakistan’s east has seen flight cancellations, school closures, factory shutdowns, and artificial rain to get things under control — but nothing seems to be working. South Asia is home to many of the world’s polluted cities and has about six major airsheds — areas where air pollution from human activities cannot be easily dispersed — that are partly responsible for cross-border pollution. Under certain wind directions, 30% of Delhi’s pollution can come from Punjab province in Pakistan. Some experts are calling for greater cross-border cooperation between Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and Afghanistan to address air pollution, but it’s a difficult ask when political relations are fraught.

