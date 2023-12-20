DALTON, Mass. (AP) — A U.S. Air Force staff sergeant from Massachusetts who was one of eight service members lost when a CV-22 Osprey crashed off the coast of Japan is being remembered as a leader and a friend to many. At his funeral on Wednesday in Dalton, Massachusetts, the pastor said the 24-year-old Jake Galliher was a husband and dad, a brother and son, with bright plans for the future. The pastor said the Air Force defined in Jake what most in the community already knew — that he was outstanding and spectacular, fun and loveable and truly honorable.

