(CNN) — Authorities are investigating the death of a ground worker at San Antonio International Airport who was “ingested into” a plane’s engine Friday.

“On Friday, June 23, Delta Flight 1111 had arrived at San Antonio International Airport from Los Angeles and was taxiing to the gate on one engine when a worker was ingested into that engine at about 10:25 p.m.,” the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement to CNN Sunday evening.

The safety board said it is continuing to gather information about the event.

An airport spokesperson said San Antonio International is working with authorities on their investigation.

“An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) Friday night that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member,” spokesperson Erin Rodriguez said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. We will share more information as details become available.”

Delta Air Lines said they were “heartbroken” over the loss.

“We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” a Delta spokesperson told CNN in an email.

