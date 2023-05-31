By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Hollywood actor Al Pacino is set to become a father again at the age of 83, with his 29-year old partner Noor Alfallah expecting a child, according to multiple reports.

Pacino’s representative confirmed the news to multiple news outlets, including People, NBC, The Hollywood Reporter and E! News.

The actor, best known for his roles in “Scarface” (1983) and “The Godfather” series, has three other children – two with Beverly D’Angelo and one with Jan Tarrant.

Alfallah works as a producer in the entertainment industry.

In 2014, Pacino told the New Yorker magazine how the fact that his father left him and his mother when he was two has shaped his relationship with his children.

“It’s the missing link, so to speak,” he said. “Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them.”

Pacino won the Academy Award for Best Actor for 1992’s “Scent of a Woman,” and has also received multiple nominations throughout his career.

Pacino has never retired and continues to appear regularly on film, such as in director Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” (2019), as well as on TV, including the Amazon series “Hunters” (2020-2023).

He joins a growing list of older fathers. At the age of 79, actor Robert De Niro has recently welcomed his seventh child.

