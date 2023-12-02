By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs’ 29-game win streak was snapped when they lost 24-27 to No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday.

Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton got the scoring started, putting Georgia up 7-0. The 21-year-old University of Georgia senior has scored in eight straight games.

The Crimson Tide offense found their rhythm, scoring 17 unanswered points behind two touchdown passes from quarterback Jalen Milroe to take a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Both defenses were the stars of the game coming out of the half.

The Crimson Tide defense held the Bulldogs’ explosive offense in check, and late in the third quarter forced a fumble on quarterback Carson Beck in Georgia territory. Alabama kicked a field goal to go up 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Beck and the Bulldogs offense showed some life early in the fourth quarter. Georgia drove down the field, which resulted in a rushing touchdown from Beck to cut it to a three-point game.

Alabama quickly stormed down the field and running back Roydell Williams scored to make it a 27-17 game. With just under three minutes left and Georgia on offense, Milton found the endzone for his second touchdown of the game to yet again make it a three-point game.

On Alabama’s next possession, Milroe sealed the win with a 30-yard run. The sophomore quarterback finished the game with 192 yards, two touchdowns and added 29 yards on the ground.

Georgia’s last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship game. However, the Bulldogs went on to win the National Championship for the 2021 season.

After the game, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked why his team was able to defeat Georgia.

“I guess they wanted to prove to the naysayers out there that we could do it,” Saban told the CBS broadcast. “I knew at halftime that these guys were going to keep fighting but our guys showed great perseverance to grind it out. … I’m so proud of this team. Proud of our players. Proud of our fans. This is great. Winning the SEC is big.”

Saban said he wants to enjoy this win and will “figure it out tomorrow” when asked if he feels the Crimson Tide deserve a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide have now won 30 SEC titles in their program’s history.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide both finished the season 12-1.

The CFP selection show is on Sunday.

College Football Playoff Semifinals are scheduled for January 1 at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California and Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The College Football Playoff National Championship is on January 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

