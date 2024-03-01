CHICAGO (AP) — The recent ruling in Alabama that frozen embryos are legally considered children has created a political firestorm after the decision halted treatment for many couples trying to have families through fertility treatments. It’s also turned the spotlight on the importance of state supreme courts, which are poised to play a central in this year’s elections. Decisions by state high courts have become especially critical in the nearly two years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to abortion. This year, campaigns for state supreme court seats are expected to be among the most expensive and bitterly contested races on the ballot.

