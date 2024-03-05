MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers, who face public pressure to get in vitro fertilization services restarted, are nearing approval of immunity legislation for providers. Three IVF providers paused services after the state Supreme Court’s ruling last month that frozen embryos were children under the state’s wrongful death law. Legislative committees on Tuesday will debate the bills that would protect clinics from lawsuits and criminal prosecution for the “damage or death of an embryo” during IVF services. Lawmakers are aiming to get the bills approved Wednesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.