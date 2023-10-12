DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A police chief in Alabama apologized Wednesday for his department giving incorrect information about what was said before officers shot and killed a homeowner during a dispute with a tow truck driver. Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion wrote in a statement that the department gave an inaccurate description of officer’s commands during the Sept. 29 shooting of Steve Perkins. The department inaccurately said officers ordered Perkins to drop his weapon and that he refused to do so. Pinion said what actually happened is the officers identified themselves as “police” and ordered Perkins to “get on the ground.” Perkins, 39, was killed by police in front of his home in a confrontation that began with a tow truck driver trying to repossess Perkins’ truck.

