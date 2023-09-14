MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Public Library Service has voted to create a list of books that parents might consider inappropriate for children and teenagers. News outlets report the list will be compiled from submissions from the public and posted to the Library Service website and distributed to libraries. The proposal was sponsored by Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl, who is a member of the board. Wahl told reporters that the list is meant to be a resource for librarians and parents. He said it will be up to local libraries to decide what books they stock and where they are placed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.