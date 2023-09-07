ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama teenager convicted of killing five family members, including three younger siblings, when he was 14 years old has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise handed down the sentence Thursday to Mason Sisk, now 18. Wise wrote that the crime was “ghastly, disturbing, and draped in unmitigated evil” and warranted the harshest punishment allowed by law. A jury in April convicted Sisk of multiple counts of capital murder for the 2019 shooting deaths of of his father, stepmother and younger siblings. All five were shot in the head at their home in Elkmont. The youngest was an infant.

