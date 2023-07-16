By Melissa Alonso and Jeremy Grisham, CNN

(CNN) — An Alabama woman who went missing after telling a 911 dispatcher that she saw a toddler walking alone on the side of an interstate has been found alive, according to authorities.

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25, had been missing since Thursday when she made the 911 call, according to Hoover Police.

At 10:45 p.m. local time Saturday, the Hoover 911 center received a call that Russell had returned home, police said in a statement.

“Hoover Fire medics responded to the scene to assess Carlee and transported her to a local hospital for evaluation,” the statement said. Police also responded to the scene to investigate, according to the statement.

It’s unclear where Russell had been since Thursday and no further details were provided. Additional information “will be provided when it becomes available,” police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

