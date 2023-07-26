JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state board of education has delayed action on a proposal that would bar transgender girls from participating on high school girls’ athletic teams in Alaska. Several board members said they wanted more time to consider the issue. Opponents of the proposal called it discriminatory and unconstitutional and say it likely will lead to litigation. Supporters, including Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, said it is needed to ensure fairness in girls’ sports. The board heard more than 2 1/2 hours of public testimony Wednesday, in addition to receiving written testimony ahead of the meeting.

