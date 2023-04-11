JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska children’s book illustrator faces a charge of terroristic threatening after authorities say he left transphobic notes in public places around the capital city. Mitchell Thomas Watley is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in state court Tuesday. Alaska’s online court records system does not yet show an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Watley is accused of leaving notes in places like a grocery store and state office building with an image of an assault rifle and the colors of the transgender flag with the words, “Feeling Cute Might Shoot Some Children.”

