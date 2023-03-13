By BECKY BOHRER, MATTHEW BROWN and MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Supporters say a major oil project President Joe Biden is OK’ing on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope represents an economic lifeline for Indigenous communities while environmentalists say it runs counter to his climate goals. The decision on whether to approve ConocoPhillips Alaska’s Willow project in a federal oil reserve roughly the size of Indiana was revealed Monday. Houston-based ConocoPhillips says the project could produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day, about 1.5% of total U.S. oil production. There’s widespread political support in Alaska for the project. Biden’s decision pits Alaska lawmakers against environmental groups and many Democrats in Congress.